Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Poll: Would you travel abroad in Europe if 'air bridges' were established from July?

This would link Ireland with other European countries that have similar virus infection levels.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 9:19 AM
29 minutes ago 9,512 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5132544

AIR TRAVEL BETWEEN Ireland and other countries in Europe with similar levels of Covid-19 suppression could begin from July. 

A Cabinet sub-committee has agreed to ease restrictions on air travel to some countries in Europe from next month. 

It is understood restrictions will be eased where ‘air bridges’ are established. The air bridges will link Ireland with other countries in Europe where the spread of Covid-19 has been similarly suppressed. 

TheJournal.ie reported previously that air bridge deals could be struck with France, Portugal, Germany, and perhaps Greece. Government officials have already begun talks with other countries, the Taoiseach has confirmed. 

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross said this morning that ‘air bridges’ were being considered, but that no countries have been nominated yet. 

So today we’re asking: Would you travel abroad in Europe if ‘air bridges’ were established from July? 


Poll Results:

No (333)
Yes (203)
Maybe (47)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

