Poll: Are you planning on travelling abroad this year?

FROM TODAY, THE government advice against non-essential travel is no longer in force.
Ireland today joins the rest of the European Union in rolling out the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC).
The DCC is a standardised EU system which shows that the holder satisfies one or more of three categories to exempt them from quarantine:
- That they been vaccinated
- That they have recovered from Covid-19 in the preceding six months
- They have had a recent negative Covid test
So, today we want to know… Are you planning on travelling abroad this year?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (14)