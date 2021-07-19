Poll: Are you planning on travelling abroad this year?

FROM TODAY, THE government advice against non-essential travel is no longer in force.

Ireland today joins the rest of the European Union in rolling out the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC).

The DCC is a standardised EU system which shows that the holder satisfies one or more of three categories to exempt them from quarantine:

That they been vaccinated

That they have recovered from Covid-19 in the preceding six months

They have had a recent negative Covid test

So, today we want to know… Are you planning on travelling abroad this year?

