This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sharp spike in travel to and from Ireland in last month

CSO data shows that travel in July was still significantly lower than in 2019.

By Press Association Monday 31 Aug 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 14,508 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191772
Passengers at Dublin Airport.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Passengers at Dublin Airport.
Passengers at Dublin Airport.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

OVERSEAS TRAVEL TO and from Ireland increased substantially last month compared to June as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Data compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that 227,300 overseas travellers visited Ireland while 275,400 people left the country.

These compare with 57,100 arrivals and 73,900 departures in the previous month, increases of 298% and 272% respectively.

However, despite the sharp increase, overseas travel in July remained dramatically lower than in July last year, when there were 2,225,900 arrivals and 2,183,900 departures, falls of 89% and 87% respectively.

Of the 227,300 persons arriving in Ireland in July 2020, 188,100 (82.7%) arrived by air and 39,200 (17.3%) arrived by sea, the CSO said.

Of the 275,400 persons departing Ireland, 239,000 (86.8%) departed by air and 36,400 (13.2%) departed by sea.

Of those arriving in Ireland, 97,100 (42.7%) came by cross-channel routes, 114,800 (50.5%) by continental routes, 8,800 (3.9%) by transatlantic routes and 6,600 (2.9%) by other overseas routes.

Most people travelling to Ireland came from Great Britain (97,100), Spain (23,000) and France (13,200).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The majority of people leaving Ireland travelled to Great Britain (82,800), Spain (38,500) and Poland (23,800).

For the year-to-date (January-July), 3,414,000 persons arrived in Ireland from overseas and 3,448,700 persons departed.

These both represent decreases of 70.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie