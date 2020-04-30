This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Travel restrictions will not be amended to stop Northern Ireland day-trippers

Leo Varadkar said he has consulted with the Attorney General in relation to the loophole.

By Christina Finn Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 8,289 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088381
Concerns were raised about over the border travel under the new restrictions.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Concerns were raised about over the border travel under the new restrictions.
Concerns were raised about over the border travel under the new restrictions.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS DO not need to be amended to prevent day-trippers from Northern Ireland travelling to the Republic, the Taoiseach has said. 

Over the weekend, a loophole in the emergency legislation emerged whereby concerns surfaced that those in Northern Ireland did not have to abide by movement restrictions once they had arrived in the Republic.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Varadkar said he had consulted with the Attorney General in relation to the loophole and it was determined that no changes to the emergency laws are needed.

He said instead, the gardaí and the PSNI need to co-operate to enforce laws on both side of the border. 

Varadkar said anyone day-tripping from Northern Ireland into the Republic is in breach of local law in Northern Ireland, and vice versa.

“Unless we prohibit people crossing the border, which we are just not going to do, what is required is co-operation.  Somebody going beyond the 2km restriction without a very good reason, such as being a cross-border worker, is breaching the law in one jurisdiction.  

“What is really required is co-operation between the police authorities. We will not to make it illegal for people from Northern Ireland to come into the Republic of Ireland for reasons with which the deputy will agree. Enforcement is going to be the issue which will require co-operation between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána. I am reassured by what the Garda Commissioner said about this in recent days,” he said, replying to a question by Independent TD Thomas Pringle on the matter.

Commissioner Drew Harris said during the week, stating: “Those who are engaged in non-essential travel, who in effect of this expression day-tripping, into this jurisdiction – they may have breached the law as it is in Northern Ireland.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie