Cabinet signs off on all passengers requiring negative PCR test result prior to arrival in Ireland

CABINET HAS TODAY agreed that all passengers arriving into Ireland will need a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure.

While the Government has yet to formally notify airlines, the new rules are expected to kick in this weekend.

Travellers from Britain and South Africa have had to provide a negative PCR test since last week. However, the Cabinet agreed last week that the provision should be extended to all passengers from all countries.

Sources said at the time that such a plan would take longer to roll out, but Cabinet agreed on the new measures this afternoon.

Passengers from green and amber regions will not have to quarantine or restrict their movements once they have the negative results upon arrival in Ireland.

Those travelling from red regions will need a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before they depart, and they will also have to take a test 5 days after landing in Ireland.

If they do not take a second test they will have to restrict their movements for 14 days.

Passengers flying into Northern Ireland and travelling down to the Republic remains a key concern for the government, though sources welcomed that the UK is also pushing the requirement for a negative test being needed 72 hours prior to departure.

#JustPublished

Updated 🚦 maps are now online!



These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of #FreeMovement in response to the #COVID19 pandemic in the EU.



Find more here: https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/yMZ8AGjZUt — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) January 7, 2021

A government source said Ireland needs to ensure connectivity for essential travel and cargo is maintained, and that any new rule would be consistent with the EU traffic light system.

While connectivity is expected to be lost under the travel regime, government sources believe it is the correct position to take with the number of cases so high in the country.

Ireland is signed up to the EU traffic lights approach on international travel.

There are also certain categories of travellers where the travel restrictions do not apply.