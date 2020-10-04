#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Government plan on international travel to be published by 13 October, says transport minister

Eamon Ryan said that the government was also looking at the issue of airport testing.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 2:28 PM
15 minutes ago 2,134 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5223251
The government is expected to soon publish a plan on international travel.
The government is expected to soon publish a plan on international travel.
The government is expected to soon publish a plan on international travel.

THE GOVERNMENT WILL have a plan on international travel ready for 13 October, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said. 

Speaking on RTÉ One’s The Week in Politics programme, the transport minister confirmed that the plan will be published in the coming weeks. 

International travel has been a difficult issue for the government, which has faced questions about the status of the Green List and whether it would be aligning with the approach taken by the EU. 

Last month, the EU announced a plan that would introduce a traffic light system that would create a common criteria and thresholds for EU member states for deciding when travel restrictions should be introduced. 

The plan is set to come into effect this month. 

Today, Ryan confirmed that the Irish government’s plan – set to align with that of the EU - should be finalised by 13 October.

Related Read

03.10.20 Eamon Ryan: Government will spend €1 million a day on walking and cycling

“We have to do it in that time frame,” Ryan said. 

He also said that he would be meeting with health and transport officials tomorrow to discuss the system of Covid-19 testing in airports. 

“We have to be careful we don’t take testing capacity from the health system but still have, like Germany, the capability of including testing as part of our way of monitoring aviation,” Ryan said. 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly previously confirmed that randomised testing is to be rolled out as part of a suite of measures at the airports.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is not our objective to test 30%, 40% or 50%. It is not a mass testing measure. It is part of one of the measures that we are bringing in,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie