New travel test rules take effect for inbound passengers to Ireland

PEOPLE TRAVELLING TO Ireland from this morning are now required to have a recent negative Covid-19 test result.

For vaccinated people or those who have recovered from Covid-19, this means either a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Unvaccinated people must have a negative PCR test result.

Only antigen tests listed on the EU Rapid Antigen Test list will be accepted and it must be carried out by a health professional or skilled testing personnel.

Everyone travelling to Ireland from overseas must also fill out a passenger locator form before they depart.

The new measures, which are to be reviewed again in a fortnight’s time, come amid increasing concern about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and will apply to people arriving into the State at ports and airports from overseas.

People who do not have a negative test and arrive in Ireland will be subject to fines and will be required to isolate at home or their final destination until they can provide a negative test.

The measures were due to come into effect at midnight on Friday but were delayed until today as rules needed to be “finalised”.

Similar requirements for a negative test introduced in the UK last week do not require people travelling from Ireland to provide a negative test.

Further measures announced in the UK yesterday that all arriving passengers will have to take a Covid pre-departure test amid fears about the spread of the Omicron variant also do not apply to Ireland.

UK ministers said it was intended to be a temporary measure following new data showing an increase in the number of cases of the Omicron variant linked to foreign travel.

From 4am on Tuesday, everyone aged 12 and older must take a PCR or antigen test before travelling to the UK from abroad (except those in the Common Travel Area).

The test must be taken within the two days before travel and applies regardless of vaccination status.

Latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency showed as of Saturday, a further 26 cases of the Omicron variant had been reported across the UK – taking the total so far to 160.

On Wednesday, the first case of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in Ireland in an individual who had returned from southern Africa.

The UK travel test rules are announced on top of rules announced last week that have already taken effect for people to complete a Covid-19 test after arriving in the UK.

Additional reporting by Press Association.