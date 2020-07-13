This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Traveller Pride week to be launched today by new Senator Eileen Flynn

The two-week catalogue of events will begin today with a live streamed launch.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 13 Jul 2020, 8:36 AM
1 hour ago 11,374 Views 23 Comments
File image of the 2010 Traveller Pride Awards featuring newly elected Senator Eileen Flynn.
Image: PA
File image of the 2010 Traveller Pride Awards featuring newly elected Senator Eileen Flynn.
File image of the 2010 Traveller Pride Awards featuring newly elected Senator Eileen Flynn.
Image: PA

TODAY MARKS THE beginning of Traveller Pride week with its official launch to be held this afternoon by newly appointed Senator Eileen Flynn, the first female Traveller in the Oireachtas. 

The two-week catalogue of celebrations of Traveller culture will be launched in a live streamed event at 12pm today. 

Today’s launch will be followed by a panel discussion. The theme of this year’s pride week is: Recognising diversity and pride within the Traveller community. 

Speakers on the panel today include the director of Pavee Point Martin Collins, coordinator of Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group Catherine Joyce and NI Traveller activist Amy Ward.

The planned events have been stripped back due to Covid-19 with most held online. The week aims to celebrate and promote the contribution of Travellers across Irish life.  

There will be musical performances, comedy and other events taking place over the two weeks.

Organisers say they want to “help create change and overcome racism and discrimination”. 

The organisers added that they want people to “endorse equality and inclusion” by using ‘#diversitywithin’ on social media platforms. 

Senator Eileen Flynn said she is “honoured” to launch to event later today.  

“I stood for what I believed in all my life, even when it meant pushing through racism and inequality. As young Traveller women we need to embrace the diversity of who we are and celebrate this throughout Traveller pride 2020 and beyond,” she said. 

One of the organisers of the week, Bernard Joyce of the Irish Traveller Movement, said this “is an opportunity for a collective effort to highlight and amplify our unique diverse community”. 

