'The trove of documents belong to the Irish people': Maps, cartoons and periodicals from the past 300 years now available online

A NEW ONLINE exhibition have been launched by the Oireachtas Library with over 10,000 historical items available to the public.

These include historical maps, political cartoons, pamphlets and periodicals. Library and Archive Manager Mairéad Treanor says ‘there’s something for everyone’.

Guest curators, including Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and former governor of Mountjoy Prison John Lonergan, were asked to look at topics of interest and talk about them in specially made videos available on the website.

Fearghaíl says this “trove of documents belong to the Irish people”.

“And for far too long they have been inaccessible, so it’s vitally important,” he said of the collection.

Watch the video for our full report.