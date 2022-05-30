#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Treatment Benefit Scheme for dental works, hearing aids and glasses extended by 80,000 people

The amount of PRSI contributions necessary for young people to qualify has been significantly reduced.

By Jamie McCarron Monday 30 May 2022, 11:27 AM
21 minutes ago 1,831 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777881
Dental treatment available to workers under the Benefit Treatment Scheme.
Image: Shutterstock/Minerva Studio
Dental treatment available to workers under the Benefit Treatment Scheme.
Dental treatment available to workers under the Benefit Treatment Scheme.
Image: Shutterstock/Minerva Studio

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection, Heather Humphreys, has announced this morning that the Treatment Benefit Scheme will be revamped to include an additional 80,000 people who are between 25 and 28 years old.

The scheme allows people who have made 260 PRSI contributions (five years of employment) to receive state supports for dental treatments, hearing aids, and glasses or contact lenses.

However, from today this threshold is being reduced to nine months of employment for the 25 to 28 year old age bracket, from 260 PRSI contributions to 39.

Currently, an estimated 2.25 million people qualify for Treatment Benefits.

Announcing the measure this morning, Humphreys said:

“The Treatment Benefit scheme is the Department’s largest individual scheme in terms of claims with over 1.4 million processed and paid in 2021.

“I am delighted to extend the scheme to benefit more workers, particularly our younger cohort, and I would urge all who have an entitlement to make sure they get the full benefit from their PRSI contributions.”

“Previously, a young worker in this cohort would have to clock up PRSI contributions over a five year period, that’s now reduced to nine months – and demonstrates our desire to support our young professionals when it comes to dental, optical or aural treatment.”

People who have made the required amount of PRSI contributions can avail of an annual oral examination and a payment of €42 towards either a scale or polish or, if clinically necessary, periodontal treatment.

They are also entitled to a free eyesight test every 2 years and a grant towards glasses or contact lenses and a maximum grant of €1,000 for a pair of hearing aids every four years and a grant for repairs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The scheme is also available to the dependent spouse, civil partner or cohabitant of those who qualify. 

Recently, the Department also announced a €500 grant towards the cost of a hairpiece, wig or hair replacement as part of the scheme.

The grant is expected to support approximately 2,000 women or men during the first year of its introduction, and covers hair loss which came as a result of cancer or alopecia.

Humphreys said on Wednesday that: “This new grant is being introduced in recognition of both the physical and psychological impact that sudden hair loss can have on someone’s life.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie