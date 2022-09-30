Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 30 September 2022
Advertisement

Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show

Noah took over from Jon Stewart in 2015, who hosted the show for 16 years.

By Diarmuid Pepper Friday 30 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM
59 minutes ago 4,604 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5880819
Trevor Noah announcing his departure.
Trevor Noah announcing his departure.
Trevor Noah announcing his departure.

THE DAILY SHOW host Trevor Noah will leave the satirical news program after seven years, he said Thursday, giving no timetable for his exit.

“My time is up,” the 38-year-old said in video on the show’s Twitter account.

The South African comedian said he missed traveling after being grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road,” he said. “I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

The show rose to prominence under former host Jon Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years before leaving in 2015.

It came as a surprise to many when relatively unknown Noah was announced as Stewart’s replacement.

There have been no indications of who will take over from Noah.

“With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” said Paramount Global cable network, which owns the Comedy Central show, in a statement to US media.

Noah detailed his upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa as the son of a black South African mother and a white Swiss-German father in “Born a Crime, his 2016 best-selling memoir.

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said.

© AFP 2022 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie