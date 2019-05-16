This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leitrim man on trial for allegedly deceiving five men into giving him almost €1.8 million

Simon Gold is alleged to have used a false ESB bill to open a bank account.

By Brion Hoban Thursday 16 May 2019, 7:16 PM
13 minutes ago 1,180 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4638899
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A MAN HAS gone on trial charged with deceiving five men into transferring approximately €1.765 million total into bank accounts he controlled. 

A jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Simon Gold (54) represented himself as a highly qualified financier, merchant banker or financial consultant. 

Gold with an address of Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between 1 January, 2010 and 22 October 2012. 

In his opening address to the jury, Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, said it was the prosecution’s case that the accused had represented himself as Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O’Donoghue. 

He said that Gold used a false ESB bill to open a bank account for an entity titled Anglo Irish Global Ltd. He said this entity has no association with the “now defunct” Anglo Irish Bank Ltd which “grabbed the headlines” for some years. 

Staines said Gold also admitted to operating the company Elite Bank Group and Irish Nationwide Bank. 

Staines said it was the prosecution’s case that a very wealthy Danish businessman, who people might describe as “a high net worth individual,” met with a German lawyer and agreed to put €1.6 million in two installments into an account they would both have access to with the promise of a return of 25% each month for 12 months. 

Counsel said that “sadly the deal was too good to be true”.

He said that €800,000 was transferred into the account of Anglo Irish Global Ltd controlled by Gold and that €673,000 of this was transferred Mr Gold into other accounts within days of it being lodged. 

The account was frozen when a second installment of €800,000 was lodged. 

Staines told the jury that it was the prosecution’s case that four Irish men were seeking loans of large sums of money. At the time due to the financial crisis banks were not lending large loans, he said. 

He said the four men were deceived into transferring what they believed were down payments into bank accounts controlled by Gold in order to secure the loans. None of the loans every came through for the four men. 

Counsel said that a quarry business owner, a dairy farmer, and two men involved in the construction sector transferred an approximate total of €75,000 into various accounts. 

He said that Gold returned €10,000 to one man, claiming that it was out of his own pocket and that another man had run off with the entire sum of €30,000. 

Staines said that documentation submitted by the four men while seeking their loans was discovered on Gold’s computer during a search by gardaí of the accused’s home.

He said that as it was the prosecution’s case that Irish Nationwide Bank is not an actual bank and that what purported to be bank drafts from Irish Nationwide Bank which were found on the accused’s computer were in fact false instruments.

Staines said that the prosecution alleges that while purchasing a computer from Harvey Norman, Gold used a false driving licence in the name of Niall O’Donoghue. He said the prosecution alleges Gold dishonestly operated that computer with intention of making a gain.

Comments as the trial is ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie