Trial of man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy to open in Central Criminal Court

THE TRIAL OF the man accused of murdering 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy last year is set to begin today in the Central Criminal Court.

Jozef Puska, 32, with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murder at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on 12 January 2022.

He was originally due to go on trial in June but the prosecution requested additional time to respond to an expert report that it had received from the defence.

Justice Paul McDermott agreed to move the trial date to today.

Ashling Murphy had recently graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick and was working in Durrow National School.

She was jogging beside the Grand Canal outside Tullamore when she was fatally assaulted in January of last year.

Her funeral was attended by President Michael D Higgins, who paid tribute to her “short but brilliant and generous life”.