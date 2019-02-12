This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trial of man who allegedly intimidated woman into marrying a stranger collapses

Gabriele Bielyjyte, who had been in a relationship with Yasir Ali, said that he talked about her getting married to a stranger.

By Brian Hoban Tuesday 12 Feb 2019, 10:15 PM
22 hours ago 26,370 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4490403
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

THE TRIAL OF a man alleged to have intimidated a woman into getting married to a stranger has collapsed on its opening day.

Yasir Ali (31) of Lighthouse Apartments, East Wall, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to coercion in apartments in Ballinrobe and Hollymount, both in Co. Mayo, on a date between 1 January 2015 and 7 July 2015.

Judge Patricia Ryan discharged the jury on the afternoon of the trial’s opening day after the barrister for the State received instructions to end the prosecution.

At the beginning of the trial, Maurice Coffey, prosecuting, told the jury that the prosecution’s case was not that Ali was the “brains of the operation” but that he played an important part in intimidating the complainant.

Gabriele Bielyjyte told Coffey that she came to Ireland from Lithuania in 2015 after a man promised her she could work in his takeaway. She said she peeled potatoes in the restaurant but she was not paid for her work.

Bielyjyte said that the man took away her birth certificate and the national identification card she had used to travel to Ireland. She said she lived in the apartment that the man had brought her to along with other girls from Lithuania.

She said that Ali would visit the apartment in the evenings and bring her food. She said she was told by Ali and the other man that she was not allowed to leave the apartment because they did not want the neighbours to see her.

Bielyjyte said that after a few weeks of living in Ireland the man who brought her to Ireland said there was a person she had never met who wanted to get married and that he would pay her to marry this stranger. She said she was “confused and shocked” and that she “cried a lot”.

She said she told both the man and Ali that she did not want to get married. She said that the man and the girls she lived with pressured her into getting married, but she did not recall if Ali did so as well.

Bielyjyte said that Ali talked about her getting married to the stranger, but that she did not remember what he said. She said that she had been in a relationship with Ali that had come to an end when he started seeing another woman.

Shortly after lunch, Coffey told the judge that he had received instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution to enter a nolle prosequi. Judge Ryan explained to the jury that meant the case was no longer going ahead and she discharged the jury.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brian Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle,' Bertie Ahern tells UK Brexit committee
    49,263  114
    2
    		El Chapo expected to go to 'prison of prisons' described as 'high-tech version of hell'
    46,598  40
    3
    		Dublin has 'the slowest city centre in all of Europe'
    45,574  96
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    392  0
    2
    		As Dublin's co-working scene heats up, Guinness Enterprise Centre is doubling in size
    296  0
    3
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    61,291  221
    2
    		PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle
    35,635  79
    3
    		Player ratings: How do you think Man United fared against PSG?
    29,369  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		George Clooney says 'history is repeating itself' when it comes to Meghan Markle... it's The Dredge
    5,349  0
    2
    		Saying goodbye to Catastrophe: Here's how viewers felt about that divisive ending
    4,767  2
    3
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    3,564  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    Man found guilty of manslaughter of Cork pensioner in 'one punch' attack
    Man jailed for seven years after smuggling €1.2 million worth of heroin into Dublin airport
    GARDAí
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Second fire in 5 weeks at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers
    Gardaí renew appeal for information into 2008 republican-linked murder of 27-year-old Donegal man
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    STRIKE
    Nursing pay deal set to cost €10-€15 million this year and €30-€35 million in 2020
    Nursing pay deal set to cost €10-€15 million this year and €30-€35 million in 2020
    'Think of us as you tuck into your turkey': Letters reveal nurses' fury at Varadkar over annual leave comments
    Strike days by nurses have been suspended after Labour Court intervention

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie