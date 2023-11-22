Trial of man charged with sexually assaulting six young men collapses

THE JURY IN the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting six young men almost thirty years ago has been discharged after a juror indicated that he was not in a position to continue to serve.

The 59-year-old man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault on dates between March 1991 and November 1997 at locations in Co. Dublin.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens discharged the jury today.

The trial is expected to resume with a new jury later today.

