Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 22 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Sam Boal
Courts

Trial of man charged with sexually assaulting six young men collapses

A juror indicated that he was not in a position to continue to serve.
6.0k
0
47 minutes ago

THE JURY IN the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting six young men almost thirty years ago has been discharged after a juror indicated that he was not in a position to continue to serve.

The 59-year-old man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault on dates between March 1991 and November 1997 at locations in Co. Dublin.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens discharged the jury today.

The trial is expected to resume with a new jury later today.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sonya McClean
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags