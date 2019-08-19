Tributes paid to former UL lecturer and All-Ireland club winner who died over the weekend

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a former University of Limerick lecturer and RTÉ pundit who died after getting in trouble in the water over the weekend in Co Clare.

David Weldrick (71) was swimming in Kilkee Bay when he was reported to be in difficulty shortly after 10am on Saturday morning. He was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

David was a former lecturer in Physical Education at UL, where he taught for decades.

“Very sad news. Condolences to all of Dave’s family, friends and former colleagues. He leaves behind a legacy of coaching excellence at UL,” the university said on Twitter.

Physical Education Association of Ireland said it had learned of his death “with great sadness”.

“David was an inspiration to our profession and his loss will be felt by everyone who knew him,” PEAI said.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

David Mahedy – Director of Sports and Recreation at UL – called David Weldrick “our sporting mentor a man ahead of his time that showed us a new world of sport by giving us a magnificent education and the perfect start in life”.

According to reports in the Limerick Leader, David appeared as one of the first analysts on the Sunday Game about 40 years ago.

He also coached club Thomond College to a 1980 All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship, the only title of its kind ever won by a Limerick club.

Officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry were alerted to the incident on Saturday and mounted a multi-agency search and rescue operation.

The local unit of the Coast Guard responded, along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Kilkee, gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

Local lifeguards also went to the scene, as did the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115. David was taken from the water on the western side of Kilkee Bay in an area known as Newfoundout, before being taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

With reporting from Pat Flynn