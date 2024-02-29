Tributes paid to 'much loved' 10-year-old boy who died in hospital days after being hit by van

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after a 10-year-old boy died yesterday from injuries sustained from being struck by a van in Co Clare last weekend.

He has been named locally as Dylan Coady Coleman.

The young boy passed away yesterday morning at Children’s Health Ireland in Temple Street.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on Sunday in Purcell Park, Shannon, and involved a van and the 10-year-old pedestrian.

The child was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries and was then transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.

Paying tribute to Dylan, his school St Tola’s NS said the boy was a “much loved” 4th class pupil.

“His gorgeous smile and kind heart endeared him to everyone in our school community. He will be greatly missed,” the school wrote in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his Mum Laura, dad Garry, little sister Zoe and new baby brother Shane. We are also thinking of his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, his extended family and his wide circle of friends, especially those here in St Tolas,” the school said.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, parish priest Fr Tom Whelan said there is a “palpable sadness” in the community.

“It is a tragedy beyond tragedies,” Fr Whelan said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further investigations.