This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 6 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A real tragedy and a terrible loss': Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in waterfall accident

Lewis Fleming, 15, from Ballymoney, was a pupil at Coleraine Grammar School.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 2:18 PM
51 minutes ago 9,607 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5169373

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the 15-year-old boy who died in an accident at a waterfall in Co Wicklow yesterday.

Lewis Fleming, from Ballymoney, died after the incident at the Powerscourt Waterfall yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident.

Lewis was a pupil at Coleraine Grammar School, and his school principal David Carruthers paid tribute to the teenager, saying:

“The whole school community is devastated to hear of the tragic death of Lewis Fleming on holiday in Co Wicklow, which Gardai are treating as an accident.

“Lewis was a lovely young man, about to enter Year 12, who contributed hugely to school life in the classroom, on the rugby field, the athletics track and in the swimming pool.

“Lewis had a wide circle of friends, a great sense of fun and will be sorely missed by everyone.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I personally found Lewis to be an engaging, pleasant pupil who was always happy to have a chat.

“This is a real tragedy and a terrible loss for Lewis’s whole family and for our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lewis’s family at this tragic time.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie