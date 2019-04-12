This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've lost one of the greats': Comedians pay tribute to Ian Cognito after the stand-up dies on stage

The 60-year-old is believed to have fallen ill while performing in Oxfordshire.

By Adam Daly Friday 12 Apr 2019, 9:25 PM
44 minutes ago 7,903 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4590060

COMEDIANS HAVE BEEN paying tribute to stand-up Ian Cognito who died on stage during a gig in Oxfordshire last night. 

The 60-year-old is believed to have not felt well before the show at The Atic bar in Bicester. 

The show’s organiser, Andrew Bird, told the BBC that during the show when Cognito sat down and fell silent, everyone in the crowd thought he was joking.

Everyone in the crowd, me included, thought he was joking. Even when I walked on stage and touched his arm I was expecting him to say ‘boo’.

The comedian was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived. 

Cognito, whose real name was Paul Barbieri, never achieved mainstream success but was highly regarded by fellow comedians who paid tribute to him after news broke earlier today. 

Tweeting about Cognito’s onstage death, Jimmy Carr said it was a “commitment to comedy”. 

Veteran stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on-stage – literally. The audience thought it was part of the act. Died with his boots on. That’s commitment to comedy. I’ll never forget his kindness when I started out & how god damn funny he was.

Matt Lucas, star of Little Britain, said he was in shock following the news of Cognito’s sudden passing. 

“He was always kind to me when I started out, and brilliant and provocative and entirely original onstage. What a loss,” Lucas tweeted. 

Rufus Hound said on Twitter “we have lost one of the greats”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie