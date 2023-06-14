Tributes paid to two talented young sportspeople fatally stabbed in Nottingham attack

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to two talented sportspeople who were stabbed to death during a deadly rampage in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both students at the University of Nottingham, were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Barnaby Webber said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

They described him as a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Parents David and Emma Webber and younger brother Charlie said Barnaby was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute, describing Barnaby as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

England Hockey said they were “deeply saddened” at the news of Grace Kumar’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: “Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

The front pages of newspapers in the UK today are dominated by stories about the attack and the victims.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror reported that the two students were just five minutes from home at the time of the attack.