Trinity get go-ahead for 358 new student beds despite objections from local residents

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN has received planning permission to build over 350 new student beds in South Dublin, despite objections from nearby residents over the project.

The complex, which would be located within Trinity Halls in Dartry, Dublin 6, is set to have a total of 358 new student beds under the planned scheme.

Plans were first lodged for the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) in early 2022, with the college saying it will “deliver and operate a best in class” student accommodation centre.

The plans were granted by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) earlier this month, despite objections from locals calling for the plan to be scrapped.

According to the Inspectors Report, there were 15 submissions received by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed scheme.

Some of the criticism aimed at the plan focused on its location, saying it would go against the “spirit” of a residential area like Dartry to have a high concentration of student accommodation in the area.

Currently, Trinity Halls has 995 student beds and residents have complained that the student population density will rise further with the additional 358 beds.

Criticism has also been levelled due to the accommodation being located over 3km away from the campus itself, adding that additional students in the area will put pressure on public transport routes that go towards Trinity College.

In particular, the observation focuses on overcrowding of the Luas and says that current public transport infrastructure is at capacity.

The plan itself will see two buildings within the complex demolished to allow for the new construction. These are the sports hall and an older student accommodation building, Cunningham House, that was completed in the 1970s.

The first block, Block A, will have three separate heights ranging from four to eight storeys.

The second two blocks, B and C, will be four and three storeys respectively.

Alongside the student accommodation, there will be four staff apartments built on the site.

The majority of the student accommodation will be eight bed apartments, with 34 apartments in total. There will be 11 five-bed apartments, six four-bed apartments and one seven-bed apartment.

There will also be two classrooms built on the site, which are expected to be used by the Trinity College Botany Department.

The demolished sports hall will also be replaced, with an adjoining amenity space for residents.