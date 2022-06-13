#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 13 June 2022
Advertisement

Trinity apologises for suggestion that pride flags on campus could cause offence

An email sent to Trinity staff last week said that pride flags on the campus could offend some people.

By Emer Moreau Monday 13 Jun 2022, 7:26 PM
34 minutes ago 2,328 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789871
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

TRINITY COLLEGE HAS apologised for an email which suggested that some staff members may be offended by pride flags on the university’s campus.

The email, which was first reported by the Ireland edition of the London Times, said that there were concerns that pride flags may cause “offence” and be “at odds” with the heritage status of the campus buildings.

An additional email sent today to staff and students acknowledged the “hurt caused” by the suggestion and said that the college had to do more to tackled “institutional biases and barriers” to equality, diversity and inclusion. It was signed by Trinity’s Provost Linda Doyle, Secretary to the College John Coman, who sent the original email, and the university’s Associate Vice Provost for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lorraine Leeson.

It said:

As the Pride flag is so central to our values and culture, we welcome its display in windows and offices right across Trinity. We also look forward to flying the flag for the Pride Festival on the main College flagpole, as agreed by the Board last month.

“It is important to say that we recognise that the hurt caused was not just about the flying of flags for Pride and there is much more we need to do to remove institutional biases and barriers to truly achieve Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

Trinity’s student union blasted the contents of the email, describing it as “a slap in the face to LGBTQ+ students and staff”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie