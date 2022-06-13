Trinity apologises for suggestion that pride flags on campus could cause offence

TRINITY COLLEGE HAS apologised for an email which suggested that some staff members may be offended by pride flags on the university’s campus.

The email, which was first reported by the Ireland edition of the London Times, said that there were concerns that pride flags may cause “offence” and be “at odds” with the heritage status of the campus buildings.

An additional email sent today to staff and students acknowledged the “hurt caused” by the suggestion and said that the college had to do more to tackled “institutional biases and barriers” to equality, diversity and inclusion. It was signed by Trinity’s Provost Linda Doyle, Secretary to the College John Coman, who sent the original email, and the university’s Associate Vice Provost for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lorraine Leeson.

It said:

As the Pride flag is so central to our values and culture, we welcome its display in windows and offices right across Trinity. We also look forward to flying the flag for the Pride Festival on the main College flagpole, as agreed by the Board last month.

“It is important to say that we recognise that the hurt caused was not just about the flying of flags for Pride and there is much more we need to do to remove institutional biases and barriers to truly achieve Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

Trinity’s student union blasted the contents of the email, describing it as “a slap in the face to LGBTQ+ students and staff”.