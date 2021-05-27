€30 million donation to Trinity is one of the largest gifts to an Irish university by individuals

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN (TCD) have received €30 million from Eric Kinsella, the Executive Chairman of the Jones Engineering group, and his wife Barbara.

The funds, the Dublin university said, will kickstart the development of the new Trinity East Campus in the docklands area of the city.

It’s one of the largest donations to an Irish university to ever be gifted by a single benefactor.

The Kinsella donation will fund the development of the first building on the new campus, the E3 Research Institute, which will be used for large-scale research programmes in Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies, a press release from Trinity said.

Eric and Barbara Kinsella with Provost of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Patrick Prendergast. Source: Trinity College Dublin

Eric Kinsella said in the release that he and his wife are delighted to support a project of “such national significance”.”

“The new Trinity East campus will be a highly efficient investment in the social and economic future of our country,” he said.

“It will increase the prestige of our education and science sector internationally, will deliver research outputs in areas critical for future of our planet and will enable Trinity to expand its student body, giving new opportunities to young people throughout Ireland.

“We are confident this project will benefit generations for decades to come.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris thanked the couple for their donation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted to all the central role that science and technology must play in helping us solve the pressing problems of our time,” he said.

“The E3 Research Institute will considerably broaden Trinity’s capacity in emerging areas of research and innovation, and lead to strong economic and societal benefits for the country.”

Eric Kinsella attended TCD. He and his wife have been long-term benefactors of the university and have already funded several projects.