#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 27 May 2021
Advertisement

€30 million donation to Trinity is one of the largest gifts to an Irish university by individuals

The funds will kickstart the development of the new Trinity East Campus

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 27 May 2021, 11:25 AM
39 minutes ago 4,214 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449470
Trinity College Dublin
Image: PA
Trinity College Dublin
Trinity College Dublin
Image: PA

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN (TCD) have received €30 million from Eric Kinsella, the Executive Chairman of the Jones Engineering group, and his wife Barbara. 

The funds, the Dublin university said, will kickstart the development of the new Trinity East Campus in the docklands area of the city.

It’s one of the largest donations to an Irish university to ever be gifted by a single benefactor.

The Kinsella donation will fund the development of the first building on the new campus, the E3 Research Institute, which will be used for large-scale research programmes in Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies, a press release from Trinity said. 

E-and-B-Kinsella-Provost Eric and Barbara Kinsella with Provost of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Patrick Prendergast. Source: Trinity College Dublin

Eric Kinsella said in the release that he and his wife are delighted to support a project of “such national significance”.”

“The new Trinity East campus will be a highly efficient investment in the social and economic future of our country,” he said.

“It will increase the prestige of our education and science sector internationally, will deliver research outputs in areas critical for future of our planet and will enable Trinity to expand its student body, giving new opportunities to young people throughout Ireland. 

“We are confident this project will benefit generations for decades to come.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris thanked the couple for their donation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted to all the central role that science and technology must play in helping us solve the pressing problems of our time,” he said.

“The E3 Research Institute will considerably broaden Trinity’s capacity in emerging areas of research and innovation, and lead to strong economic and societal benefits for the country.”

Eric Kinsella attended TCD. He and his wife have been long-term benefactors of the university and have already funded several projects. 

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie