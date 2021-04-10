#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Another glass ceiling has been shattered': Trinity College elects first female provost in 429-year history

Doyle will take over the role from Patrick Prendergast in August.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 9,007 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5406038
Image: Trinity College/Twitter
Image: Trinity College/Twitter

TRINITY COLLEGE HAS elected Professor Linda Doyle as the first female provost in the university’s 429-year history.

Doyle will take over the role from Patrick Prendergast, following an election by Trinity’s academic staff and two student unions today.

She succeeded over candidates Professor Jane Ohlmeyer and Professor Linda Hogan in two rounds of voting.

Doyle was previously Vice President for Research/Dean of Research at the university, a position she held between January 2018 and 2020.

She has a background in engineering, and according to her profile on Trinity’s website, has expertise in the fields of wireless communications, cognitive radio, reconfigurable networks, spectrum management and creative arts practices.

Doyle is also a judge for the BT Young Scientist Competition and sits on the board of the Festival of Curiosity, an annual festival celebrating science, the arts, design and technology.

She will assume the role on a ten-year basis on 1 August, the day after Prendergast’s term expires.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris congratulated Doyle on her appointment.

“Another glass ceiling has been shattered,” he said in a statement.

“This election and its result are an incredible milestone for the college and our higher education sector.

“Professor Doyle will become Provost at a time of great change and huge opportunity for the sector and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead.” 

