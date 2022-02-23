Garda probe launched after man found dead in Trinity College library

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was discovered dead in the library of Trinity College.
Officers from Pearse Street were called to an incident in the library of the university at around 8.50pm this evening.
A man was discovered dead and Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death.
A garda spokesperson said: ” A post-mortem will be conducted in due course and the results of same will determine the course of the investigation.”
