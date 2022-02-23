Garda probe launched after man found dead in Trinity College library

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was discovered dead in the library of Trinity College.

Officers from Pearse Street were called to an incident in the library of the university at around 8.50pm this evening.

A man was discovered dead and Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death.

A garda spokesperson said: ” A post-mortem will be conducted in due course and the results of same will determine the course of the investigation.”

Advertisement