Wednesday 23 February 2022
Garda probe launched after man found dead in Trinity College library

He was discovered this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 10:10 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was discovered dead in the library of Trinity College. 

Officers from Pearse Street were called to an incident in the library of the university at around 8.50pm this evening.

A man was discovered dead and Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death.

A garda spokesperson said: ” A post-mortem will be conducted in due course and the results of same will determine the course of the investigation.”

