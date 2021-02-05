Last women standing: Trinity to appoint first woman provost

(L to R) Prof Linda Hogan, Prof Linda Doyle, and Prof Jane Ohlmeyer. Source: TCD

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN is set to appoint its first-ever woman provost in the university’s 429-year history.

The all-female shortlist of senior academics includes Professor of Engineering and the Arts Linda Doyle; Professor of Ecumenics Linda Hogan; and Professor of Modern History Jane Ohlmeyer.

The three candidates left standing in the process are competing to replace Professor Patrick Prendergast when he completes his ten-year term on 31 July.

The provost is the head of the college and has overall responsibility for the academic, administrative, financial and personnel affairs of the university.

To get to this stage of the appointment process, the three candidates took part in an interview stage and then the nomination stage – earning at least 12 nominations from their fellow academics each.

The final stage, which is now underway, is a formal campaign period that runs until 7 April. The college electorate will then vote for a winner online on 10 April.