TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN has restricted public access to its campus after students set up an encampment last night to protest Israel’s war on Gaza and the university’s ties to Israel.

Tensions between the college’s senior management and student leaders have escalated in recent days in a stand-off over student protests as the university demands the students’ union pay a fine of more than €200,000 by the end of the month.

Last night, students began a camp-out protest on a square outside the college’s famous Old Library, following the example of a student movement in the US.

“Students at Trinity College Dublin have set up an encampment for Palestine, demanding that their university cut ties with Israel as per BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Santions] principles supported by the vast majority of students and staff,” László Molnárfi, President of Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU), has said.

Several dozen students were seen setting up tents on Fellows’ Square and displaying banners with messages like “boycott apartheid Israel”.

In response, Trinity has closed public access to the campus and the Book of Kells.

A spokesperson for the university said that “while Trinity supports students’ right to protest, protests must be conducted within the rules of the university”, adding that Trinity has “responded to the war in Gaza in several ways”.

“To ensure safety, access to campus is restricted to students, staff, residents and Department of Sports Members with college ID cards only,” the spokesperson said.

“As custodians of the Book of Kells, Trinity has an obligation to protect this national treasure at all times. The Old Library and Book of Kells Experience will be closed on Saturday, 4 May. All ticket holders have been refunded.

“As stewards of the Old Library, Trinity has a duty to protect the building and the Long Room. The closure of the Old Library impacts on researchers, whether they are students, staff or visiting international researchers. It also impacts on the staff working there, many of whom are students themselves.”

Trinity students have often used blocking access to the Book of Kells as a form of protest, particularly in this academic year, including in the last week by students angry at plans to increase fees for postgraduates.

College management, vexed by the protests targeting its primary attraction for tourists and visitors, responded on Thursday by issuing TCDSU with a fine of €214,000 and ordering it to pay up by the end of the month.

The Seanad’s civil engagement group released a statement yesterday saying it believed Trinity was setting “dangerous precedent” and claimed the fine was “designed to produce a chilling effect”.

Some Trinity alumni have started an email campaign to the university calling for it to rescind the fine, saying they are “outraged and ashamed” by the move and threatening to withhold any financial donations to Trinity in the future.