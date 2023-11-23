Sinn Féin TD criticises 'dangerous' plan to remove Triple Lock mechanism

THE GOVERNMENT’S PLAN to draft legislation to remove Ireland’s ‘Triple Lock’ mechanism has been criticised by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy this morning.

The “triple lock” is a mechanism whereby troops can only be deployed by Ireland if there is a United Nations mandate, clearance from the Government and a vote in the Dáil.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced that government plans to bring forward legislation to get rid of the mechanism.

Carthy, Sinn Féin’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said the government’s plan to remove what he called the state’s neutrality protection is “particularly dangerous”.

The Sinn Féin TD said the Triple Lock is the “foundation on which our current military neutrality is based” and has democratic legitimacy and was sold to the Irish public as “clear protection” to the country’s neutrality.

Carthy told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland: “Therefore, I think it is particularly dangerous, for want of a better term, move on the part of government to simply announce [...] that government unilaterally intend to remove that Triple Lock neutrality protection that I think the Irish people value and I think the timing of it is particularly strange.”

He later said that the planned withdrawal of peace keeping forces in the Golan Heights in Syria, on the behest of Government and not the United Nations, is why he views the timing of the announcement as “strange”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin in June recieved Cabinet approval for continued Defence Forces participation in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) until March or April next year.

Advertisement

The Irish Infantry Group will then withdraw from the UNDOF mission, which it has been a part of since June of 2013. The decision to withdraw was previously agreed by Government in March.

Carthy said that the role of the Irish Defence Forces has been noted internationally for the “bravery” and “constructive presence” they have in the region and said it was “bizarre” that the Government has planned to withdraw them.

Asked if Carthy believes it is reasonable for the government to allow the Security Council to veto the deployment of Irish troops, particularly after it took the group six weeks to call for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, Carthy said that the system gives “legitimacy” to the deployment of troops.

“The UN needs reform, I think that is something that we probably would all agree on. I don’t want anybody to have a veto,” Carthy said.

He added: “I want to ensure that when we send our troops abroad, that they have a legitimacy, that they have credibility and that they are acting as they have always acted; In the best interests of Ireland, in the first instance, but also with a real and solid foundation in terms of what they are involved in.”

Speaking to programme later, Independent TD and former Defence Forces Army Ranger Cathal Berry, said: “I wouldn’t regard the triple lock as being a component of our neutrality at all. It depends on your perspective.”

Berry said the Oireachtas understands that the proposed legislation will look to extending a key to the “third lock” to more organisations such as the United Nations, European Union, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the African Union.

Berry added that there is the “possibility” that the legislation could go to a referendum, given the heightened public support for neutrality, but said the Oireachtas should be “prepared to use the parliament” – given it’s is made up of a representative democracy.

Speaking in the Dáil during a debate on the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy yesterday, which was hosted by government, Martin said he has “instructed officials in the Department of Defence to prepare legislative proposals without delay that would govern the future overseas deployments of our Defence Forces”.

He added that this could allow Ireland to despatch Defence Forces personnel to multilateral missions overseas where these are organised by a regional organisation such as the European Union or African Union, or where the host country is requesting such support from the international community.