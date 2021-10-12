Highest number of patients on trolleys since start of the pandemic

The number of patients on hospital trolleys has reached its highest point since the beginning of of the pandemic, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

A total of 506 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to the union’s figures.

393 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 113 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The largest number was recorded in University Hospital Limerick, where there are 91 patients on trolleys – the highest daily figure for any hospital since the start of the pandemic.

Letterkenny University Hospital had 57 patients on trolleys this morning, with 21 within the emergency department and 36 on wards elsewhere.

The worst-affected hospitals include:

University Hospital Limerick: 54

Letterkenny University Hospital: 57

Cork University Hospital: 46

University Hospital Galway: 29

Mercy University Hospital, Cork: 28

St James’ Hospital, Dublin: 27

There have previously been warnings from the union that overcrowding while Covid-19 remains present in hospitals is particulaly dangerous for staff and patients.

According to the INMO, it records patients who may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or “simply wherever there’s space” in the hospital that morning.