'Obscene': 679 patients waiting for hospital bed - the highest figure in 2019

NEW FIGURES SHOW that 679 patients are without beds in Irish hospitals, the largest figure in 2019 and the second-highest ever recorded.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) described the situation as “obscene”.

The figure is significantly higher than the previously record for 2019, which was 631.

In University Hospital Limerick, 63 patients were without beds, while in University Hospital Cork the figure was 60.

The number of patients without beds was also high in Letterkenny University Hospital, with 47 patients on trolleys. In South Tipperary Hospital, 40 people were without a bed.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said health staff were faced with a “inhumane working environment, while patients are put at ever-increasing risk”.

“Winter has not even started, and Irish hospitals are overwhelmed,” she said.

The union said that South Tipperary Hospital in particular was in “crisis”.

The highest figure ever for patients without beds was 714 and was recorded in March 2018.

In September, a report by the Economic & Social Research Institute (ERSI) suggested that only an 10% increase in both home and residential care would reduce pressure for beds in Irish hospitals.

The report was welcomed by Minister for Health Simon Harris, who is leading the government’s efforts to overhaul the Irish health service under the banner of Sláintecare.