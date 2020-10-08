#Open journalism No news is bad news

125 troops return to Ireland after six months in Syria

They arrived in from Damascus at 11.35pm last night.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 9:30 PM
The troops returning to Dublin Airport last night.
Image: Irish Defence Forces
Image: Irish Defence Forces

125 IRISH TROOPS returned to Dublin Airport last night after a six-month deployment in Syria. 

The troops were screened for symptoms and had their temperature taken upon arrival into the country. They landed in Dublin at 11.35pm last night. 

They had been deployed to the Syrian capital of Damascus for six months. 

The 61st infantry group were brought to their home barracks and have entered a 14-day period of self-isolation. 

UNDOF 2 One of the returning troops. Source: Irish Defence Forces

Most of the troops came from the 12th infantry battalion based in a barracks in Limerick. 

They were replaced in Syria by the 62nd infantry group who have now been sent to Damascus. 

