Trains delayed in Dublin as truck hits bridge near Aviva Stadium

An image of the truck under the bridge shared by Irish Rail.

TRAIN SERVICES HAVE resumed between the Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne Road stations in Dublin after a truck hit a bridge.

The collision took place at the bridge crossing South Lotts Road at Slattery’s pub in Beggars Bush.

The crash happened as the nearby Aviva Stadium was hosting a rugby international between Ireland and Italy which kicked off at 2pm

Services were suspended for a period but Irish Rail has now said that trains are running again with delays of up to 30 mins.

The delays also come ahead of the All-Ireland football semi-final in Croke Park between Dublin and Mayo which throws in at 5pm.

Iarnród Éireann has said that it will provide updates on services when they are available.