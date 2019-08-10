This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trains delayed in Dublin as truck hits bridge near Aviva Stadium

The crash happened as the nearby Aviva Stadium was hosting a rugby international.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 2:36 PM
1 hour ago 10,708 Views 19 Comments
An image of the truck under the bridge shared by Irish Rail.
Image: Twitter
An image of the truck under the bridge shared by Irish Rail.
Image: Twitter

TRAIN SERVICES HAVE resumed between the Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne Road stations in Dublin after a truck hit a bridge. 

The collision took place at the bridge crossing South Lotts Road at Slattery’s pub in Beggars Bush. 

The crash happened as the nearby Aviva Stadium was hosting a rugby international between Ireland and Italy which kicked off at 2pm

Services were suspended for a period but Irish Rail has now said that trains are running again with delays of up to 30 mins. 

The delays also come ahead of the All-Ireland football semi-final in Croke Park between Dublin and Mayo which throws in at 5pm.

Iarnród Éireann has said that it will provide updates on services when they are available.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
