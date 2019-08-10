Trains delayed in Dublin as truck hits bridge near Aviva Stadium

TRAIN SERVICES HAVE resumed between the Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne Road stations in Dublin after a truck hit a bridge.
The collision took place at the bridge crossing South Lotts Road at Slattery’s pub in Beggars Bush.
The crash happened as the nearby Aviva Stadium was hosting a rugby international between Ireland and Italy which kicked off at 2pm
Services were suspended for a period but Irish Rail has now said that trains are running again with delays of up to 30 mins.
The delays also come ahead of the All-Ireland football semi-final in Croke Park between Dublin and Mayo which throws in at 5pm.
Iarnród Éireann has said that it will provide updates on services when they are available.
