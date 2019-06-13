This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's nothing wrong with listening' - Trump says he may take information from foreign country in 2020 race

The president’s remarks came on the same day that his son Donald Jr was grilled by US senators about his contacts with Russians.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 7:08 AM
54 minutes ago 2,786 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4680597

Source: ABC News/YouTube

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he would be willing to accept information from a foreign country on his opponent in the 2020 election race, after years of denying Moscow helped him win office.

Trump team contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential race led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion and obstruction of justice, as well as several similar and ongoing efforts in Congress.

The Russia issue has consumed the Trump presidency for the past two years, and his new remarks suggested he still sees nothing wrong with a US political candidate accepting help from a foreign power.

“I think you might want to listen… there’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump said when asked by ABC News what he would do if a country such as Russia or China offered him such information.

He denied the suggestion that that would amount to foreign meddling in a US election.

“It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it,” Trump said.

“If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong,” Trump said.

Mueller’s report on his investigation stated that while there was insufficient evidence to charge Trump with criminal conspiracy, he was happy enough to benefit from Russian dirty tricks.

Impeachment call

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said that Trump was “welcoming” foreign interference in US voting.

“This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy,” Biden said on Twitter.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, Elizabeth Warren, seized on Trump’s comments to repeat her strident calls for him to be impeached.

“The #MuellerReport made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation,” Warren tweeted.

“Now, he said he’d do it all over again. It’s time to impeach Donald Trump.”

Trump Opioid Round Table Trump speaks during a round table at the White House. Source: DPA/PA Images

Democrats in Congress continue to seek testimony and information as they press the president with multiple investigations — mostly related to Russia meddling, obstruction and the 2016 election — and are debating among themselves whether there is enough evidence and political space to pursue impeachment.

The president’s remarks came on the same day that his son Donald Jr was grilled by US senators about his contacts with Russians.

The younger Trump likely faced questioning about his role in arranging meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 that included his father’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, then-campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“If it’s what you say, I love it,” Trump Jr had written in response to a 2016 email offering the information.

Some Democrats suspect Trump Jr may have lied in previous testimony in 2017 about what he and his father knew about the now-infamous meeting, as well as other connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Trump team had initially tried to cover up the meeting, providing conflicting stories about its purpose and what happened.

Mueller’s report detailed how the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen recalled that Trump Jr may have told his father about the meeting. The president has denied knowing about it ahead of time.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie