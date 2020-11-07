#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Saturday 7 November 2020
How Biden and Trump reacted to news of the presidential result

President Trump issued his statement while golfing at his club in Virginia.

By Ian Curran Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 6:00 PM
IN CHARACTERISTICALLY contrasting styles, outgoing US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have both given their initial reactions to today’s results.

Winning his birth state of Pennsylvania has put the Democratic candidate past the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency.

Coupled with his victory in Nevada, that win put Biden at 290 to Trump’s 214, with the challenger expected to pick up more from Georgia where votes are being tallied.

In a statement, the former vice president said he was “honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed” in him and his Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” he said.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

By contrast, President Trump, who has made a number of baseless, unsubstantiated allegations about mass voter fraud since Tuesday’s election, remaining bullish, repeated a number of his most serious claims.

In a statement issued while the President was golfing at his club in Virginia, he accused his challenger of trying to “falsely pose” as the winner with the assistance of the media.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said.

Trump said that “beginning Monday,” his campaign will “will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”.

He alleged that the Biden campaign “wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters.”

No evidence has been presented to support these allegations.

“So what is Biden hiding?” asked the president.

“I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Ian Curran
