#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden victory for first time with ‘he won’ tweet

The president’s message came as he repeated several baseless claims about the presidential vote.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 4:58 PM
45 minutes ago 14,455 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5267985

DONALD TRUMP HAS appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden has won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result.

Trump’s statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the November 3 presidential vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.

The president tweeted that “he won”, something he had not said before publicly, though he said the Democrat’s victory was only “in the eyes” of the media.

Biden defeated his rival by winning back a trio of mid-western battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency.

So far, Biden has 77.5 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump’s 72.3 million.

The president has previously refused to accept the results of the election and he dug in again Sunday, saying: “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Even while seemingly acknowledging Biden’s victory, he also argued without evidence that the former vice president only won because the election was “rigged”.

Trump then made unsubstantiated complaints about access for poll watchers and vote tabulations, and asserted “WE WILL WIN!”. Twitter soon posted warning labels about the tweets.

Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers

Trump’s campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country, but many have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

More than a week after election day, Trump has neither called Biden nor made a formal concession, and White House officials have insisted they are preparing for a second term.

In recent days, Trump appeared to be inching closer to acknowledging the reality of his loss.

In comments in the Rose Garden about a coronavirus vaccine on Friday, Trump said his administration would “not be going to a lockdown” to slow the spread of Covid-19, and added that “whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell.”

Today, Trump also renewed his groundless attacks on election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems, without evidence of any serious irregularities.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie