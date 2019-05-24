This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump is bringing all his adult children to see the queen, reports say

The Trump family looks set to meet the Royal family.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 24 May 2019, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 7,639 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4649698
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump plans to bring all his adult children and their spouses to meet Queen Elizabeth II when he travels to the UK next month, according to reports in US media.

Many of the details of the official visit have yet to be finalized however it is known that the queen will host the president at a state banquet dinner on 3 June.

Trump will be joined at the meal by his wife, Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner – who both hold roles in his administration as well as his sons Donald Jr and Eric, and Eric’s wife, Lara and his other daughter, Tiffany, ABC is reporting.

The New York Times’ White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, cited multiple people familiar with the trip’s planning operation in tweeting that the travelling party is set to include not just the Trump children who work in the White House but his other adult children too.

It is not known whether Trump’s youngest son, Barron, will attend.

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the guest list for the event however it’s expected that Trump’s family will meet the Royal family, including princes William and Harry, at the dinner.

Trump will also meet Theresa May, if she is still Prime Minister, during the three-day visit. He is also expected to attend a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-day invasion.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the US President will include a visit to Ireland as part of his trip across the Atlantic. It is not yet known how long he will spend in Ireland but it’s understood he will stay at his resort in Co Clare.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie