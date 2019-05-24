Trump is bringing all his adult children to see the queen, reports say

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump plans to bring all his adult children and their spouses to meet Queen Elizabeth II when he travels to the UK next month, according to reports in US media.

Many of the details of the official visit have yet to be finalized however it is known that the queen will host the president at a state banquet dinner on 3 June.

Trump will be joined at the meal by his wife, Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner – who both hold roles in his administration as well as his sons Donald Jr and Eric, and Eric’s wife, Lara and his other daughter, Tiffany, ABC is reporting.

The New York Times’ White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, cited multiple people familiar with the trip’s planning operation in tweeting that the travelling party is set to include not just the Trump children who work in the White House but his other adult children too.

It is not known whether Trump’s youngest son, Barron, will attend.

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the guest list for the event however it’s expected that Trump’s family will meet the Royal family, including princes William and Harry, at the dinner.

Trump will also meet Theresa May, if she is still Prime Minister, during the three-day visit. He is also expected to attend a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-day invasion.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the US President will include a visit to Ireland as part of his trip across the Atlantic. It is not yet known how long he will spend in Ireland but it’s understood he will stay at his resort in Co Clare.