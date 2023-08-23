Trump faces booking and potential mugshot at Atlanta jail as co-defendants surrender to authorities

THE FIRST CO-DEPENDENTS in the election racketeering case targeting former US president Donald Trump have surrendered to the authorities in Georgia.

John Eastman, a former campaign attorney for Trump, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, were booked at the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

Trump is expected to turn himself in at the same Atlanta jail tomorrow to face charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set bond for the 77-year-old former president at $200,000 on Monday.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and the 18 other co-defendants in the landmark case have until noon on Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia.

Eastman, a conservative constitutional law scholar, is accused of drawing up a scheme to submit a false slate of Trump electors to Congress from Georgia instead of the legitimate Biden electors.

Speaking to reporters after being booked, Eastman said: “I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.”

Asked if he continued to believe, as Trump falsely claims, that the election was stolen, Eastman replied, “Absolutely.”

He added: “No question in my mind.”

John Eastman’s mug shot just released by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit election fraud in connection with tampering with voting machines in Georgia.

Eastman’s bond was set at $100,000 and Hall’s at $10,000.

Bond has also been set for seven other co-defendants including Jenna Ellis, a former Trump campaign attorney. Her bond was set at $100,000. A public crowdfunding appeal for Ellis had raised nearly $95,000 as of yesterday to help defray her legal expenses.

Trump was indicted in Georgia last week on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his election defeat to Biden in the Peach State.

Trump did not have to undergo the indignity of having a mugshot taken during his three previous arrests this year: in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

But that may change in Georgia, with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat telling reporters this month that when it comes to a booking at his jail, “it doesn’t matter your status.”

“We have a mug shot ready for you,” Labat said.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, has asked the judge to set a trial date of 4 March next year for Trump and the other co-defendants.

Trump is facing four criminal trials as he bids for a return to the White House.

Infamous Atlanta jail

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the jail currently houses more than 2,500 inmates, double the amount it was originally designed to hold in 1989.

Fifteen inmates died at Fulton County Jail last year, the newspaper said, and there have been four deaths reported in the past five weeks alone.

Fulton County recently approved a $4 million settlement with the family of a 35-year-old man with mental health problems who was found dead in his cell covered in lice and bedbugs.

Following his booking, Trump will be subject to a court arraignment where he will be formally charged and enter a plea.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, can decide whether Trump needs to appear in person at the arraignment or whether he can appear virtually.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who brought the case, has asked for the arraignments to take place during the week of September 5 and for the trial to begin on March 4, 2024.

Others facing racketeering charges in the alleged Georgia conspiracy include Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.