This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Here are the key findings of the Mueller report into Russian collusion

The US President has claimed “total vindication”, but here’s what his Attorney General’s summary of the report says.

By AFP Monday 25 Mar 2019, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 4,029 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559116
A copy of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress of the findings of the Mueller probe.
Image: Jon Elswick/PA Images
A copy of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress of the findings of the Mueller probe.
A copy of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress of the findings of the Mueller probe.
Image: Jon Elswick/PA Images

US ATTORNEY GENERAL Bill Barr released a summary last night of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report into allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Over the course of the two-year investigation the president regularly denounced it as a witch hunt, before claiming vindication upon its completion.

While the US President is claiming “total exoneration”, Democrats are highlighting elements of the summary which specifically do not exonerate Trump.

Here’s what Barr’s letter summarising Mueller’s report says:

Collusion

Mueller found that there was conclusive evidence that Russia did interfere in the election, both through a coordinated campaign of disinformation and by hacking emails from Hillary Clinton’s election team.

In a letter to lawmakers, Barr said that Mueller found that there had been “multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign”.

Trump Russia Probe Special Counsel Robert Mueller Source: Cliff Owen/PA Images

It was found that there were two main Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. 

Barr said: “The first involved attempts by a Russian organization, the Internet Research Agency, to conduct disinformation and social media operations in the United States designed to sow social discord, eventually with the aim of interfering with the election.

“The second element involved the Russian government’s efforts to conduct computer hacking operations designed to gather and disseminate information to influence the election.

The Special Counsel found that Russian government actors successfully hacked into computers and obtained emails from persons affiliated with the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party organizations, and publicly disseminated those materials through various intermediaries, including WikiLeaks.

But quoting directly from Mueller’s report, Barr said that the special counsel’s investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities”.

Obstruction

Many observers had predicted the biggest danger to Trump came from a possible accusation of obstruction of justice, particularly over his decision to sack the FBI director James Comey, who headed the investigation before Mueller.

But Barr said that the evidence outlined in Mueller’s report “is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offence”.

“In cataloguing the President’s actions, many of which took place in public view, the report identifies no actions that, in our judgement, constitute obstructive conduct,” Barr added in his letter.

But while Barr – who was appointed by Trump – concluded that the president had not obstructed justice, he acknowledged that Mueller himself was inconclusive on the question of obstruction.

“The Special Counsel therefore did not draw a conclusion – one way or another – as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction,” he said.

“The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’”

No more indictments

Trump’s former national security advisor Mike Flynn, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and his campaign chairman Paul Manafort are among the 34 individuals already indicted by Mueller but they will be the last, according to Barr.

“The report does not recommend any further indictments nor did the special counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public,” Barr said in his letter to the heads of the Senate and House judiciary committees.

Barr added that Mueller “recognised that the ‘evidence does not establish that the president was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference,’ and that, while not determinative, the absence of such evidence bears upon the president’s intent with respect to obstruction”. 

Call for full report

The immediate reaction from Democrats was to call for the publication of the full Mueller report, after Barr released his four-page summary last night. 

But with the report declining to determine whether there was obstruction of justice by the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer escalated their demands for the full document’s release.

“The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay,” the Democratic pair said in a joint statement.

UPI 20190226 Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Source: UPI/PA Images

They also said Barr, nominated just months ago by Trump, is “not a neutral observer” in the process and that his summary of the report is not an objective determination about Mueller’s findings.

The two Democrats also said Trump’s declaration that the report is a complete exoneration of the president because it clears him of colluding with Russia “directly contradicts the words of Mr Mueller and is not to be taken with any degree of credibility.”

Other senior Democrats, such as presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, called for the full report.

“I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report,” he said.

© AFP 2019 - with reporting from Seán Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Wealth of Ireland's super rich rises in the latest Sunday Times Rich List
    76,737  65
    2
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    74,334  58
    3
    		German billionaire family to donate €10 million after discovering Nazi past
    62,949  54
    Fora
    1
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    175  0
    2
    		How business coaching is not just for people with 'notions'
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    87,021  11
    2
    		As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    64,744  15
    3
    		A one-time world champion Irish prodigy's descent into hell and back
    47,574  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    6,034  0
    2
    		10 ways to introduce this interiors trend into your gaff... and from just €8
    4,860  0
    3
    		Astrology 101: An introduction to the stars and tarot card reading
    4,205  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Flyers distributed to plane spotters as Dublin Airport seeks to prevent drone incidents
    Woman (40s) dies after house fire broke out in Co Meath this morning
    DUBLIN
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record
    As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie