This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Democratic governor slams Pence claims that US has sufficient Covid-19 testing as 'delusional'

Some governors said testing capacity was far behind levels needed to avoid sparking new outbreaks.

By AFP Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 8,070 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078487
US Vice President Mike Pence
Image: Alex Brandon via PA Images
US Vice President Mike Pence
US Vice President Mike Pence
Image: Alex Brandon via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s administration has clashed with state governors over lifting coronavirus lockdowns, in a standoff embittered by his support for protests against the restrictions.

Vice President Mike Pence said that every US state has the ability to do enough testing to allow preliminary re-opening of the economy and a partial restart of normal life in America.

But some state governors said testing capacity was far behind levels needed to avoid sparking new outbreaks of the virus.

The United States has so far recorded 735,000 coronavirus cases – the highest number of any country – and registered 39,000 deaths.

“We believe the testing that we have today … once we activate all of the labs that can do coronavirus testing, is sufficient for any state in America to move into phase one,” Pence told Fox News today.

“Phase one” ends stay-at-home restrictions for healthy people, and allows restaurants, cinemas, sporting venues, places of worships and gyms to re-open with physical distancing.

“We have every confidence that we can have a sufficient amount of testing to be able to re-open America,” Pence said, vowing to double the numbers of tests.

But Virginia Governor Ralph Northam pushed back at the Republican administration’s claims that there was enough testing, saying “that’s just delusional”.

Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic governor of Michigan, said “we could double or even triple the number of tests that we’re executing daily if we had the swabs and reagents” and called for more federal government help.

Election

As the US struggles to quell the mounting death toll, political battle lines are also being drawn ahead of the November election as Trump seeks to reduce damage to his chances of holding onto office.

Anti-lockdown protests have sprung up in several US cities in recent days, with support from Trump who in tweets has called to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia — all states with Democratic governors — from stay-at-home orders.

Related Read

16.04.20 Trump announces phased approach to reopening US economy

“Our president, obviously, has been unable to deliver on tests. Now he has chosen to focus on protests,” Northam told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, also a Democrat, went further still: “To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law… it is dangerous.”

But even the Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, said Trump’s encouragement of protesters who picketed the colonial-era statehouse in Annapolis a day earlier was “not helpful”.

“To encourage people to go protest the plan that you just made recommendations on, on Thursday, it just doesn’t make any sense,” Hogan told CNN. 

© – AFP 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie