Judge issues Trump with fine of $364 million in New York civil fraud case

A JUDGE HAS ruled against Donald Trump and imposed a penalty of $364 million in the former US president’s New York civil fraud case.

Trump was accused of unlawfully inflating his wealth and manipulating the value of his properties to obtain more favorable bank loans or insurance terms.

As the case is civil rather than criminal, there is no threat of jail time.

This civil fraud trial is one of multiple cases Trump faces as he seeks to return to the White House, ranging from a hush money coverup allegation to conspiring to overturn the 2020 election result.

New York state attorney general Letitia James had sought $370 million from Trump to remedy the advantage he is alleged to have wrongfully obtained, as well as having him barred from conducting business in the state.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

With reporting by Press Association and AFP