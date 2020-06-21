This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump defends handling of pandemic at low turnout rally in Oklahoma

The president ignored health warnings to hold his first rally in 110 days.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 9:47 AM
15 minutes ago 3,912 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128662

2.54239229 Source: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump launched his comeback rally by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism.

Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally in 110 days, one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans.

The rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was meant to restart his reelection effort less than five months before the president faces voters again.

“The choice in 2020 is very simple,” he said.

“Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob, or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?”

Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the coronavirus, which he dubbed the “Kung flu”, a racist term for Covid-19, which originated in China.

He also tried to defend his handling of the pandemic, even as cases continue to surge in many states.

He complained that robust coronavirus testing was making his record look bad – and suggested the testing effort should slow down.

“Here’s the bad part. When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more cases,” he said.

“So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down.’ They test and they test.”

Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden tweeted later: “Speed up the testing.”

2.54239155 The president referred to the coronavirus as ‘Kung-flu’.

In the hours before the rally, crowds were significantly lighter than expected, and campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to address an overflow space outdoors.

When Trump declared that “the silent majority is stronger than ever before,” about a third of the seats at his indoor rally were empty.

The president tried to explain away the crowd size by blaming the media for scaring people and by insisting there were protesters outside who were “doing bad things”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But the small crowds of pre-rally demonstrators were largely peaceful, and Tulsa police reported just one arrest on Saturday afternoon.

2.54213121 Trump did not touch on the death of George Floyd.

Trump focused on cultural issues, including the push to tear down statues and rename military bases honouring Confederate generals following nationwide protests about racial injustice.

“The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalise our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments,” he said.

“They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new repressive regime in its place.”

Trump also floated the idea of a one-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of burning an American flag, an act of protest protected by the First Amendment.

After a three-month break from rallies, Trump spent the evening reviving his greatest hits, including boasts about the pre-pandemic economy and complaints about the media.

But his scattershot remarks made no mention of some of the current flashpoints, including the abrupt firing of a US attorney in Manhattan, the damaging new book from his former national security adviser John Bolton or the killing of George Floyd.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie