Trump says he will deploy the military unless state authorities stop ongoing protests

Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church, which was set on fire during protests on Sunday night, across Lafayette Park from the White House.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has described himself as the “president of law and order” as he threatened to deploy the military if state governors did not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now.”

He denounced “acts of domestic terrorism” after nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer, devolved into days of violent riots across the country.

Trump slammed protests in Washington in particular where some properties and monuments have been vandalised as police struggled to disperse crowds.

What happened in the city last night was a total disgrace,” he said. “As we speak I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and wanton destruction of property.”

He called on State governors to “dominate the streets” as he announced he would be implemented a 213-year-old federal law - the 1807 Insurrection Act – that would allow him to deploy active-duty troops in response to the protests across the US.

“I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

“These are not acts of peaceful protests, these are acts of domestic terror,” Trump said, speaking at the White House as tear gas was fired on protesters outside.

My fellow Americans - My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great Country and the American People. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our Nation -- and that is exactly what I will do… pic.twitter.com/pvFxxi9BTR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020 Source: Donald J. Trump /Twitter

At the end of his address, Trump announced he was going to pay respects at “a very, very special place”.

He then headed on foot to St John’s Church, across the street from the White House. Known as the Church of the Presidents, it was hit with graffiti and partially damaged by fire during unrest on Sunday.

“We have a great country,” Trump declared just outside the church, where he posed with a Bible for several minutes.

It’s understood that police released tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesters in an effort to disperse the crowd for Trump’s visit to St John’s Church.

It's official: the protesters were teargassed and cleared for Trump to walk to St. John's for a photo op. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 1, 2020 Source: Eli Stokols /Twitter

Source: Patrick Semansky/PA

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Trump’s announcement comes after a medical examiner classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck, in a widely seen video that has sparked protests across the US.

“Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s),” the report read.

Under “other significant conditions” it said Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

A post-mortem examination commissioned for Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression, the family’s lawyers have said.

The examination found the compression cut off blood to Floyd’s brain, and weight on his back made it hard to breathe, lawyer Ben Crump said at a news conference.

The family’s procedure differs from the official post-mortem as described in a criminal complaint against the officer.

That autopsy included the effects of being restrained, along with underlying health issues and potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system, but also said it found nothing “to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”.

The officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is in custody in a state prison, and three other officers have been fired.

- Additional reporting from PA