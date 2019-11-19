This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's doctor dismisses rumours of chest pain issues following medical checkup

Yesterday, the Washington Post ran an editorial casting doubt on the official reason for the examination.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 8:32 AM
28 minutes ago 2,351 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896772
Image: Pool/ABACA via PA Images
Image: Pool/ABACA via PA Images

DONALD TRUMP’S DOCTOR has denied reports that the US president had recently suffered chest pain after he attended an unannounced medical checkup in Washington.

Trump (73) spent just over an hour on Saturday having “examinations, labs and discussions” at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued by the White House.

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley said.

“Specifically, he did not undergo any specialised cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

Some Washington reports had suggested that the checkup was unscheduled and had been triggered by Trump suffering chest discomfort.

“Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record,” Conley said, describing the checkup as “routine, planned”.

The statement included details of the president’s cholesterol results and added that after the checkup, Trump had spoken to the family of a soldier undergoing surgery at the hospital as well as to hospital staff.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday said Trump took advantage of a free weekend to complete part of his annual physical examination before “a very busy 2020″ when he faces a tough re-election race.

‘Mysterious hospital visit’

Yesterday, the Washington Post ran an editorial casting doubt on the official reason for the medical examination.

Under the headline “Trump’s mysterious hospital visit raises many questions”, the paper said that US citizens had the right to know about their president’s health and if it impacted his work.

“Wasn’t his last checkup in February?” the paper asked.

“When did his annual physical become a phased affair? Why was Saturday’s visit, unlike previous checkups, not announced or listed on his public schedule?”

On Sunday, the day after the checkup, Trump tweeted that he had started his annual physical examination – reporting “everything very good (great!)”.

Related Read

18.11.19 'I like the idea': Trump says he will strongly consider giving evidence at impeachment inquiry

He added that he would complete the examination next year.

At Trump’s last routine examination in February, Conley had declared him to be in “very good health”.

Trump, who has confounded health experts with his penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise, weighed 243 pounds (110 kg) at that time.

In 2018, Trump’s then-chief physician, Ronny Jackson, held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to have “incredibly good genes”.

Soon afterwards, Trump appointed him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, before Jackson withdrew his name from consideration.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie