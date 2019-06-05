This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr popped into a Doonbeg pub and pulled some pints this evening

However, there was no sign of the US President for locals in the Clare town tonight.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 10:57 PM
59 minutes ago 19,935 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4670011

President Trump state visit to Ireland - Day One Donald Jr (on the left) with Eric (on the right) between the barman of the Doonbeg local Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

THEIR FATHER MAY not have made an appearance, but two of Donald Trump’s children made sure to pop into a local pub in Doonbeg this evening as the US President got his two-day visit to Ireland under way.

The small Clare village is home to Trump’s hotel and golf course, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr met locals this evening and also pulled a couple of pints.

President Trump state visit to Ireland - Day One Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Speaking to a packed pub, Donald Trump Jr got a cheer when he said: “This is a lot better than New York City.”

The president will stay in the area for the next few nights before returning to the US.

President Trump state visit to Ireland - Day One Donald Jr takes a sup Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Trump earlier dismissed suggestions that his visit was no more than an opportunity to visit his golf club in Doonbeg.

He told reporters that he was here because it was important to visit Ireland after he had travelled to the UK.

“I thought this would be the best place [to come],” he says. “I love Ireland. I love Doonbeg.”

President Trump state visit to Ireland - Day One Source: Niall Carson

He also held talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following his arrival to Shannon Airport this afternoon. 

“It’s an honour to be in Ireland with my friend, and he’s doing a great job as prime minister,” he told reporters, referring to Varadkar.

President Trump state visit to Ireland - Day One Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

A number of small protests took place near Shannon Airport before Trump touched down, and larger protests are expected to take place later this evening.

Trump’s visit followed an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he met outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, and he told reporters that he would discuss “various things” about Brexit.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie