Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr popped into a Doonbeg pub and pulled some pints this evening

Donald Jr (on the left) with Eric (on the right) between the barman of the Doonbeg local Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

THEIR FATHER MAY not have made an appearance, but two of Donald Trump’s children made sure to pop into a local pub in Doonbeg this evening as the US President got his two-day visit to Ireland under way.

The small Clare village is home to Trump’s hotel and golf course, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr met locals this evening and also pulled a couple of pints.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Speaking to a packed pub, Donald Trump Jr got a cheer when he said: “This is a lot better than New York City.”

The president will stay in the area for the next few nights before returning to the US.

Donald Jr takes a sup Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Trump earlier dismissed suggestions that his visit was no more than an opportunity to visit his golf club in Doonbeg.

He told reporters that he was here because it was important to visit Ireland after he had travelled to the UK.

“I thought this would be the best place [to come],” he says. “I love Ireland. I love Doonbeg.”

Source: Niall Carson

He also held talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following his arrival to Shannon Airport this afternoon.

“It’s an honour to be in Ireland with my friend, and he’s doing a great job as prime minister,” he told reporters, referring to Varadkar.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

A number of small protests took place near Shannon Airport before Trump touched down, and larger protests are expected to take place later this evening.

Trump’s visit followed an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he met outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, and he told reporters that he would discuss “various things” about Brexit.