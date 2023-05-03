Donald Trump set to arrive at his golf resort in Doonbeg today

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Doonbeg in Co Clare for a private visit to his golf course today.

Preparations were underway and security increased yesterday at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town, although staff remained tight-lipped about the proposed visit.

He last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, has spent the last two days in Scotland, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

During his time in Scotland he gave an interview with Nigel Farage which will be broadcast on GB News at 7pm today.

Bob Rogers, from Doonbeg Community Development, said the visit is widely welcomed in the town.

“Love him or hate him, he brings a show,” Rogers said.

The trip is Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record in New York last month.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.