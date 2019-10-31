This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Donald Trump goes on Nigel Farage's radio show and says Corbyn would be 'so bad' for UK

Trump said a team made up of Farage and Borish Johnson would be an “unstoppable force”.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 6:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,831 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4874293
Image: LBC
Image: LBC

DONALD TRUMP HAS said Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad” for the UK while hailing Boris Johnson as “the exact right guy for the times”.

The US President also said if Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage teamed up with Mr Johnson they would be an “unstoppable force”.

In a radio interview with Mr Farage on LBC, Trump also criticised the current Brexit deal, claiming it hinders trade with the US, and said he had discussed with Johnson the new agreement brokered with Brussels .

Giving his views ahead of the UK election, Trump said: “Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he’d be so bad, he’d take you on such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.

“Your country has tremendous potential. It’s a great country.”

Talking about Johnson, he said: “When you are the president of the United States you have great relationships with many of the leaders, including Boris, he’s a fantastic man, and I think he’s the exact right guy for the times.

“And I know that you and him will end up doing something that could be terrific if you and he get together as, you know, an unstoppable force.”

Meanwhile, Johnson vowed to deliver Brexit by January at the “absolute latest” if the Tories win the election, as Corbyn said the Prime Minister alone was to blame for his failure to meet his Halloween deadline.

