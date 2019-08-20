This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I promise not to do this': Donald Trump tweets picture of Trump tower on Greenland

Trump has said strategically for the US “it would be nice” to buy the island.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 8:05 AM
19 minutes ago 3,789 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4773861

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has jokingly promised not to build an enormous hotel in Greenland, two days after he spoke about buying the Danish territory.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed he was interested in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration.

“Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to (Denmark) a little bit,” he told reporters, adding that he viewed it as a “large real estate deal.”

“It’s hurting Denmark very badly because they’re losing almost $700 million a year carrying it… and strategically, for the United States, it would be nice,” he said.

After the US President’s comments, a meme was circulated showing a Trump tower on the island, with the caption “Greenland in 10 years”.

This morning Trump shared the image on his own account, joking “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”.

The island, which was colonised by Denmark in the 18th century, is home to about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland’s foreign ministry has said it ready to talk business, but it is not for sale.

- With reporting from AFP. 

