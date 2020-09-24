#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Crowd members chant 'vote him out' as Trump pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump was heckled as he stood near the coffin of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 6:46 PM
20 minutes ago 4,641 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5214095
Image: PA
Image: PA

DONALD TRUMP HAS been booed as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He plans to nominate a replacement this weekend for the liberal justice, best known for her advancement of women’s rights.

The president and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ms Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin, which was surrounded by white flowers.

Her death has sparked a controversy over the political balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Moments after Trump arrived, booing could be heard from spectators about a block away from the court building.

They chanted “vote him out” as the president stood near the coffin. Trump walked back into the court as the chants grew louder.

As his motorcade returned to the White House, there were also chants of “Breonna Taylor” from some spectators standing on the pavement.

Their calls came one day after it was announced that a Kentucky grand jury had brought no charges against Louisville police for her killing during a drug raid connected to a suspect who did not live at Taylor’s home.

Trump has called Ms Ginsburg an “amazing woman”.

Her body will lie in state at the Capitol tomorrow, the first time a woman receives that distinction, and only the second time it will be bestowed on a Supreme Court justice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

William Howard Taft, who had also served as president, was also recognised in such a manner.

The body of Rosa Parks, a private citizen and not a government official, previously has lain in honour at the Capitol.

Ms Ginsburg will be buried alongside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery next week. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.

Meanwhile, the president is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ms Ginsburg on Saturday. He has said he will select from a list of five women.

Republicans are working to move quickly to a confirmation vote, possibly even before the 3 November election.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie