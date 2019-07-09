Trump hits out at 'very stupid' UK ambassador amid row over leaked emails

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has doubled down on his criticism of the UK ambassador to the US calling him “a very stupid guy”.

In a series of tweets today, Trump railed against the UK’s “wacky” representative after the release of confidential correspondence from ambassador Sir Kim Darroch, which described Trump as “inept” and his White House as “uniquely dysfunctional”.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump said this morning.

“He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled”.

London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the release of the correspondence last week.

The British prime minister’s office called the leak “unacceptable” but also defended the work of ambassadors in providing “honest, unvarnished assessments of politics in their country.”

“The prime minister has full faith in her ambassador to Washington,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Trump has also further criticised May today and her handling of the Brexit negotiations with the EU.

“I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

“I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far…and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…Thank you, Mr. President!”