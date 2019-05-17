This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump announces plans for 'merit-based' immigration policy plan

The immigration reforms would be the first major change to the system in decades.

By AFP Friday 17 May 2019, 7:03 AM
35 minutes ago 1,711 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639144
Trump speaking yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Trump speaking yesterday.
Trump speaking yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has called for radical immigration reform to favour skilled, English-speaking workers over the poorly educated and said he wants to shut the door on “frivolous” asylum claimants.

The reforms, announced in a speech in the White House’s Rose Garden, would be the first major change to the system in decades.

It would be a fundamental pivot from the US tradition of welcoming “your poor, your huddled masses”m as the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty puts it.

“Currently 66% of legal immigrants come here based on random chance,” Trump said.

Instead, he said a points system grading applicants’ readiness to contribute to the US economy would attract “top talent”.

There is little chance that the Trump’s ideas will get anywhere in Congress, where immigration is seen as a politically toxic subject, particularly ahead of 2020 legislative and presidential elections.

“This dead-on-arrival plan is not a remotely serious proposal,” the Democratic speaker of the lower house of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, said.

But for Trump, who has made building walls on the Mexican border a keystone of his first term, the proposals will nevertheless play to his base as he seeks re-election.

He said the plan would make US immigration “the envy of the modern world” by attracting the highly qualified, in line with what he said were the more competitive policies used by Australia and Canada.

“We cherish the open door that we want to create for our country. But a big proportion of those immigrants must come in through merit and skill,” he said.

“The biggest change we make is to increase the proportion of highly skilled immigration from 12% to 57%, and we’d like to even see if we can go higher,” Trump said.

Under the proposed reforms, immigrants will also be “required to learn English and to pass a civics exam prior to admission,” Trump said.

The US president also took aim at what he said were abuses of the country’s asylum system, which is struggling to cope with large numbers of Central Americans who say they are fleeing gang violence in some of the world’s most dangerous countries.

“Our nation has a proud history of affording protection to those fleeing government persecutions,” Trump said.

Unfortunately, legitimate asylum seekers are being displaced by those lodging frivolous claims.

Trump’s ideas are so unlikely to get a vote in Congress that analysts saw his policy splash as more of a campaign speech than a serious bid to get legislation enacted.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie